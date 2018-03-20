Quantcast

Crowder Climbs to #3 in National Poll

Updated:

The Crowder College Roughriders are back in the top five in the latest national rankings released on Tuesday.

Crowder is up five spots from number eight to number three this week. Crowder is 21-6 overall this season after falling to #9 Connors State Tuesday afternoon. The team's next game will be on Wednesday on the road against St. Louis CC beginning at 2:00 pm.

The Neosho County Panthers (Chanute, KS) received votes this week, but fell out of the top-20. The Panthers swept a double header against Rockhurst Tuesday afternoon and are now 18-5 overall this season.

Click HERE to check out the full NJCAA Division I Baseball Poll.

