Pittsburg Parks & Rec Gives Spring Break Kids Place to Play

"It's unfortunate that we can't say we're even on average."
There are many Egg Hunts and other Easter events coming up in the Four States! We have compiled some of them throughout the area. If your organization has one to add, send it to events@koamtv.com! Have fun and good luck to all the Egg Hunters out there this Easter holiday! Events: Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter
A former Department of Children and Families deputy director said the "point of no return" was when the agency failed to call 911 last April after receiving a report.
How to better attract visitors to Joplin will be one topic discussed.
Local law enforcers crack down on drunk drivers during the St. Patrick's day weekend. The Southwest Missouri DWI Task Force made good on its promise to arrest those drinking and driving this weekend.
A section of Missouri highway 249 is now dedicated to a fallen Joplin soldier. A ceremony held this afternoon unveiled the signage for the Edward F. Dixon the third Memorial highway.
Pittsburg company Pitsco is taking its knowledge in robotics to some of the youngest learners.
Joplin students exercise their right to free speech to join a nationwide walkout to call for change after the Florida school shootings.
Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college.
The Missouri Department of Transportation has approved bids for sidewalk improvements along Highway FF also known as 32nd street in Joplin.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-year old Miami man has been killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Ottawa County.
Spring cleaning is underway at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors market April 28th.
Oklahoma public employees plan to join teachers in a strike if they don't get pay raises from lawmakers.
