Pittsburg Parks & Rec Gives Spring Break Kids Place to Play

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -


Its spring break week but that doesnt mean everyone goes on vacation. Working parents can find helpful childcare from  the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation department. Its called,  camp: now and then.
 

Now and then during the school year students need a place with safe supervision. School is out but parents are not off work.
Tuesday, kids at camp now and then shook maracas they made themselves to celebrate the start of spring.
Second grader Hunter Jones detailed the craft project. We used Easter eggs and rice, then we put the rice inside the Easter eggs  and we also used tape. And we put the spoons on the eggs and taped it around  and on the spoons. We taped it down there and thats how we made them. 
They do two crafts a day, some to match a certain theme. They'll make slime and even do some science experiments. But mostly have fun.

Maria Sanchez, a Labette Community college student on break is working for the parks department this week leading student projects.
I  wanted something to make them dance. Like the little kids, after they got done, they were  dancing, jumping with maracas. I just try to get them motivated with the craft.
 

The day camp is also a chance for the kids to get physical instead of being on the couch. Something even they understand is good for them. 

What would you be doing if you were at home? we asked fourth grader Adrik Nelson. He admitted,   "probably playing video games."

Angelo Fears is the operations manager for the parks department. He explained, We like to get them outside and moving cause you dont want kids to just sit around all day.

Going outside is Hunters favorite part. She said, Theres two playgrounds, cause I like  to  play on both. Its fun. 

Adrik Nelson's favorite game in the gym is dodge ball. Hes a regular at camp now and then. Adrik said, "Almost every big break.  Because parents,  they dont always take vacation off to, yeah."

Its held at Lakeside elementary through a partnership between the parks and school district  cutting the cost to eleven dollars a day for  parents. College and high school students  who are  also on spring break, run the camp which also stresses positive relationships.

Adrik said, Normally its a good time. Its a place to make friends.

Fears added, "That's what we do these things  for.  As a community, we come together. So many elementary schools in this area,  so divided but when they come to programs like this, they meet kids form other schools."

Hunter added,   "Its like whenever you make new friends  you experience something new."


Weather permitting the kids will spend time at Lakeside park and even try their hands at fishing.
The program provides two  healthy snacks and water but kids bring their own lunches.


 

