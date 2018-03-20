Judge Harshly Criticizes Kobach

From Associated Press -

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - A federal judge blasted Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for ignoring her order to notify thousands of Kansas citizens that they were eligible to vote while litigation over a state voting law is underway.

U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson criticized Kobach Tuesday during a hearing to determine if he will face a contempt order for not notifying certain voters who registered at motor vehicle offices that they could vote in the 2016 general election as Robinson had ordered.

Kobach responded that he told the state's director of elections, Brian Caskey, to inform county election officials to notify the voters. Caskey testified that he verbally told county election officials to follow the judge's instructions, but Kobach acknowledged some counties had not sent notifications required by Robinson's May 2016 preliminary injunction.