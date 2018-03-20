Jaycee Ballpark Upgrades

Jaycee Ballpark in Pittsburg recently had some brand new turf installed, but the improvements aren't stopping there. This week, the dugout fronts are being replaced, going from chain link to wire mesh. It's both a cosmetic and a safety upgrade.

"Better visibility in the dugouts. And the old chain link, it was due to be replaced. Hopefully it won't catch a pant leg or cause a kid to cut himself," said park superintendent Toby Book.

Also planned for this week: painting the block wall and handrails, as well as replacing backstop padding. The goal is to complete the upgrades before the heart of high school baseball season.

It's no surprise to the city of Pittsburg, that upkeep on a topnotch ballpark like Jaycee can be expensive. That's why the city has a special fund set aside, just for that.

"For the last 10 years, we've had a fund for special improvements at Jaycee Ballpark. It's one that the city contributes to, every year," said Book.

Ballpark improvements are estimated to cost around $200,000 in 2018, but Pittsburg considers that money well spent.

"It's a focal point of the community. We have two high school, legion program, showcase baseball. It's a big draw. There's a lot of people who come through the gates and use our restaurants, use our facilities, so it's important we have it looking as best we can," said Book.