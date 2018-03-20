20 MSSU Drops 4th Straight

The Missouri Southern Lions couldn't get the timely hit on Tuesday night against Central Oklahoma, falling 2-1 for their fourth consecutive loss. The Lions left 11 runners on base on the night, and their only run was an unearned run on a throwing error in the 5th inning.

The Missouri Southern pitching staff continued their hot start to the season. Corey Cowan got the start for MSSU, throwing 5 innings and giving up 2 earned runs. Joey Reeves and Webb City product Logan VanWey combined to throw four shutout innings out of the bullpen, allowing just two hits between them.

With the loss, Southern falls to 17-7 on the season. They'll be back on the field on Friday opening up a three game series at home against the Emporia State Hornets at 6:00 pm.