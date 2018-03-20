Gorillas Blow 6-0 Lead, Fall 7-6 at NSU

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Northeastern State University baseball team capitalized on a pair of errors in the pivotal sixth inning and the RiverHawks plated seven runs in the frame to rally from a 6-0 deficit and defeat Pittsburg State University, 7-6, Tuesday (Mar. 20).



The Gorillas suffered their third straight defeat to slip to 16-9 overall and 8-5 in MIAA play, while NSU (16-10, 7-6 MIAA) claimed its fifth straight victory.



Joven Afenir delivered an RBI single in the first inning to stake the Gorillas to a quick 1-0 lead and he added a two-run home run in the third inning as well. Andrew Vogelbaugh also belted a solo home run as part of Pitt State's two-run top of the sixth. Colton Pogue led the Gorillas' nine-hit attack with three hits. He also scored two runs.



Brad Kinsey pitched into the sixth inning before allowing three unearned runs. He limited NSU to four hits over his first five innings of work. Cooper Gardner was charged with a pair of unearned runs in 2/3 inning of work and Nick Brown (0-2) took the loss after surrendering NSU's final two runs of the frame.



The Gorillas will return to action when they open a three-game MIAA series against Missouri Western State University at St. Joseph, Mo., starting Friday (Mar. 23).