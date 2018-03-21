Granby Schools Partner With Springfield Museum For Art Project

Quantcast

     The Granby, Missouri School district is partnering with the Springfield Art Museum for a special project.
     The museum provided supplies for students to make a sculptural mural.
    Elementary and junior high kids are creating masks which will be placed on the school's cafeteria wall and painted to look like an American flag.
    The project lets student contribute their own individuality.
     "I think it is very fun and contributing to the school making it a lot more beautiful and lively to be putting it in the cafeteria," said 7th grade student Chloe Lowery. "Seeing where everyone puts in their own share to create something amazing."
    "Some of the students that talk a lot or that talk loud, you usually get to hear them a lot." said Granby art teacher Janice Patterson. "But you don't hear a lot from the kids that don't speak out or talk loud. So this is one way that they can show what they. What they have inside."
    The school hopes to have the mural installed sometime in the fall.

