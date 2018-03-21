Quantcast

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-21 - KOAM TV 7

KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-21

Updated:

JOPLIN POLICE PAY

  • Joplin's police union hopes new results from a study bring about change in attracting and retaining officers.  The police union has released data from a study of ten other cities, based on population and calls to their police stations.  The starting salary of a new Joplin Police Officer is about $8,000 less than the average of the other cities, yet Joplin handles about 17,000 more calls for service per year.           

TRUMP’S CALL TO PUTIN

  • President Trump congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his reelection win, even though his national security advisers reportedly asked him not to.  According to a report in the Washington Post, there was even a note in his briefing materials that read "do not Congratulate" in all-capital letters.  The president also went against the advice of his aides by not condemning the Russian President over the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter.

SEVERE WEATHER

  • Powerful weather strikes three areas of the nation.  Damaging winds and tornado warnings were felt throughout the Southeast yesterday.  The northeast is getting hit with its fourth nor'easter this month.  And out west, tens of thousands of Southern California residents were ordered to evacuate as storms there could bring another round of flooding and mudslides.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • LaHarpe Police Chief Arrested

    LaHarpe Police Chief Arrested

    LaHarpe Police Chief Arrested

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:58 AM EDT2018-03-21 15:58:49 GMT

    Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy says the LaHarpe Police Chief is in custody over a theft charge from Texas. Authorities arrested Police Chief Ashley Wright Tuesday morning along with her husband David, who has a warrant out of Rule, TX where David was a former police chief. Sheriff Murphy says Chief Ashley Wright's arrest was because she refused to let deputies enter their home to execute the warrant against her husband. David ran from the home but was taken into custody outside

    More >>

    Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy says the LaHarpe Police Chief is in custody over a theft charge from Texas. Authorities arrested Police Chief Ashley Wright Tuesday morning along with her husband David, who has a warrant out of Rule, TX where David was a former police chief. Sheriff Murphy says Chief Ashley Wright's arrest was because she refused to let deputies enter their home to execute the warrant against her husband. David ran from the home but was taken into custody outside

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-21

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-21

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:32 AM EDT2018-03-21 12:32:42 GMT

    JOPLIN POLICE PAY Joplin's police union hopes new results from a study bring about change in attracting and retaining officers.  The police union has released data from a study of ten other cities, based on population and calls to their police stations.  The starting salary of a new Joplin Police Officer is about $8,000 less than the average of the other cities, yet Joplin handles about 17,000 more calls for service per year.        ...

    More >>

    JOPLIN POLICE PAY Joplin's police union hopes new results from a study bring about change in attracting and retaining officers.  The police union has released data from a study of ten other cities, based on population and calls to their police stations.  The starting salary of a new Joplin Police Officer is about $8,000 less than the average of the other cities, yet Joplin handles about 17,000 more calls for service per year.        ...

    More >>

  • Jaycee Ballpark Upgrades

    Jaycee Ballpark Upgrades

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:08 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:08:11 GMT

    Jaycee Ballpark in Pittsburg recently had some brand new turf installed, but the improvements aren't stopping there. 

    More >>

    Jaycee Ballpark in Pittsburg recently had some brand new turf installed, but the improvements aren't stopping there. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.