Wildcat Wednesday - Pasture Management & Raising Goats

Spring is here!  That means it’s time to talk about pasture management.  KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with Keith Martin from the K-State Extension Service to get the details on an upcoming program dealing with pasture management and brush control.   The Wildcat District is also delving into new territory as the popularity of raising sheep and goats continues to grow in Southeast Kansas.

For more information and details on upcoming events sponsored by the Wildcat Extension District click here.

