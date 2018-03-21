LaHarpe Police Chief Arrested

Quantcast

LA HARPE, KANSAS -

Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy says the LaHarpe Police Chief is in custody over a theft charge from Texas. Authorities arrested Police Chief Ashley Wright Tuesday morning along with her husband David, who has a warrant out of Rule, TX where David was a former police chief. Sheriff Murphy says Chief Ashley Wright's arrest was because she refused to let deputies enter their home to execute the warrant against her husband. David ran from the home but was taken into custody outside. 

The couple lives in the old Laharpe Methodist Episcopal Church, where David serves as the pastor. Sheriff Murphy says David also faces a local charge of impersonating an officer for reportedly acting on his wife's behalf in LaHarpe as well as the theft charge from Texas. Texas prosecutors charged David in June 2016 after he was dismissed as the Rule Police Chief. His firing came in October 2015 for improper investigation involving a boy assaulting his daughter in school. According to court documents, David refused to turn in his badge and identification that lead to theft charge. David is being held on no bond until his extradition hearing. 

Before moving to LaHarpe six weeks ago the Wright's lived "off the grid" in rural Montana.
According to the LaHarpe city website, the couple says after about two years, the couple felt God wanted them to lead a church. They explored options on the East Coast and were on their way to see a church in Pennsylvania when their SUV engine blew a head gasket. While stranded in a small town in Wisconsin they saw an online listing for a church for sale in LaHarpe.

