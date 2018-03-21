LaHarpe Police Chief Arrested

Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy says the LaHarpe Police Chief is in custody over a theft charge from Texas. Authorities arrested Police Chief Ashley Wright Tuesday morning along with her husband David, who has a warrant out of Rule, TX where David was a former police chief. Sheriff Murphy says Chief Ashley Wright's arrest was because she refused to let deputies enter their home to execute the warrant against her husband. David ran from the home but was taken into custody outsideMore >>
JOPLIN POLICE PAY Joplin's police union hopes new results from a study bring about change in attracting and retaining officers. The police union has released data from a study of ten other cities, based on population and calls to their police stations. The starting salary of a new Joplin Police Officer is about $8,000 less than the average of the other cities, yet Joplin handles about 17,000 more calls for service per year. ...More >>
Jaycee Ballpark in Pittsburg recently had some brand new turf installed, but the improvements aren't stopping there.More >>
"It's unfortunate that we can't say we're even on average."More >>
Camp-now and then offers students on spring break crafts and games while parents work.More >>
There are many Egg Hunts and other Easter events coming up in the Four States! We have compiled some of them throughout the area. If your organization has one to add, send it to events@koamtv.com! Have fun and good luck to all the Egg Hunters out there this Easter holiday! Events: Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter ...More >>
