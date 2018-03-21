Gospel Lighthouse Church Egg Hunt - March 31

Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday March 31

A community-wide Easter egg hunt is planned for 1 pm Saturday March 31at Morse Park North for toddlers through age thirteen. Morse Park North is located across from Neosho’s largest flower box on College Street and Business 60 Highway.

Over thirteen thousand plastic eggs are ready for egg hunts with various age groups, and children are asked to bring their own Easter baskets. There will be candy, prizes, inflatable bouncy-houses for the kids on the playground, face painting, caricature painting, popcorn, snow cones, hot dogs, and more. Everything is free.

This is the fifth year the Gospel Lighthouse Church has coordinated the Easter Eggstravaganza event for the community, which is being held in partnership with area churches, businesses, and the City of Neosho. “The number of kids participating each year continues to grow, and we are very appreciative of the assistance by the City Public Relations Director and Parks and Recreation Department in getting things ready for a fun day in the park,” event coordinator Lana Henry stated.

She continued, “We are excited about the community sponsors that are partnering this year to make the event even more successful.” Partners include the First Lutheran Church, Sweetwater Baptist Church, Teen Challenge, The Canopy, Ignite Church, Cornerstone Bible Church, Rocketdyne Church of Christ, Oak Pointe of Neosho, St. Canera Catholic Church, Cross Church, Community of Christ Church, Leggett & Platt, Robbins Construction, New-Mac Electric, Paint Twist & Party, MSSU Women’s Basketball, Neosho High School ROTC and Key Club, and others.

# # #