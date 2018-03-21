Quantcast

Judge Refuses to Change Trial Date for Greitens - KOAM TV 7

Judge Refuses to Change Trial Date for Greitens

Judge Refuses to Change Trial Date for Greitens

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

From Associated Press -

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Latest on the criminal case involving Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

A St. Louis judge has refused to move up the felony trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Greitens was indicted last month on fourth-degree invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, before he was elected. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.

The trial is scheduled to begin May 14. Attorneys for Greitens asked Circuit Judge Rex Burlison to move up the trial to the first week of April. Burlison, at a hearing on Wednesday, declined to do so.

Another hearing is scheduled Monday on the request by Greitens to have the judge, rather than a jury, hear his case.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • MoDot Crash Stats Show Kids Killed/Injured Not Secured:Tips from Car Seat Safety Check

    MoDot Crash Stats Show Kids Killed/Injured Not Secured:Tips from Car Seat Safety Check

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:09:50 GMT

          The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held  a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation  released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all. 

    More >>

          The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held  a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation  released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all. 

    More >>

  • Jasper County Residents Say Another Stray Bullet From Gun Range Hits Home

    Jasper County Residents Say Another Stray Bullet From Gun Range Hits Home

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-03-21 22:34:52 GMT

    "Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood.  I don't honestly care who it is.  I want them to stop."

    More >>

    "Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood.  I don't honestly care who it is.  I want them to stop."

    More >>

  • LaHarpe Police Chief Arrested

    LaHarpe Police Chief Arrested

    LaHarpe Police Chief Arrested

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 17:32:22 GMT

    Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy says the LaHarpe Police Chief is in custody over a theft charge from Texas. Authorities arrested Police Chief Ashley Wright Tuesday morning along with her husband David, who has a warrant out of Rule, TX where David was a former police chief. Sheriff Murphy says Chief Ashley Wright's arrest was because she refused to let deputies enter their home to execute the warrant against her husband. David ran from the home but was taken into custody outside

    More >>

    Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy says the LaHarpe Police Chief is in custody over a theft charge from Texas. Authorities arrested Police Chief Ashley Wright Tuesday morning along with her husband David, who has a warrant out of Rule, TX where David was a former police chief. Sheriff Murphy says Chief Ashley Wright's arrest was because she refused to let deputies enter their home to execute the warrant against her husband. David ran from the home but was taken into custody outside

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.