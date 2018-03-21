Judge Refuses to Change Trial Date for Greitens

From Associated Press -

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Latest on the criminal case involving Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

A St. Louis judge has refused to move up the felony trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Greitens was indicted last month on fourth-degree invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, before he was elected. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.

The trial is scheduled to begin May 14. Attorneys for Greitens asked Circuit Judge Rex Burlison to move up the trial to the first week of April. Burlison, at a hearing on Wednesday, declined to do so.

Another hearing is scheduled Monday on the request by Greitens to have the judge, rather than a jury, hear his case.