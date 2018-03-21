Quantcast

Congress Passes Amelia Earhart Post Office Act

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Washington, D.C. - Last night the U.S. House of Representatives passed S. 2040, the Amelia Earhart U.S. Post Office Act which would rename Amelia Earhart's hometown post office in Atchison, Kansas, in her honor. This legislation was originally introduced in November 2017 by Congresswoman Jenkins (R-KS) and Senator Pat Roberts (R-KS). "Amelia Earhart was one of the great pioneers of our nation, whose story began at home in Atchison," said Senator Roberts. "She is an inspiration to all aviators and a role model to women around the world. Renaming this post office is one more way to honor her incredible legacy. I am pleased this bill passed the house." "Although she was tragically lost at sea while attempting a flight around the world, Amelia Earhart's legacy still soars today," said Congresswoman Jenkins. "Growing up in Kansas, Amelia Earhart's courageous actions inspired me, and many others, to dream big and accomplish lofty goals. March is Women's History Month, and it seems fitting that we are able to rename her hometown post office in her honor, to continue her legacy and inspire future generations. The legislation now goes to the President to be signed into law.

