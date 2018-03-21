Jasper County Residents Say Another Stray Bullet From Gun Range Hits Home

Residents in rural Jasper County, near Oronogo, say yet another stray bullet from a nearby shooting range has hit a home. Neighbors of the Outdoor Addicts range say this mean eight bullets have struck six homes within the past year, since shortly after the range opened.

Amer Jimenez was willing to give the benefit of the doubt.

"I was definitely open to the possibility that it came from somewhere else," says Jimenez.

Things changed Saturday afternoon.

"We're not talking about a playground where we've invited people to come and play. We're not talking about a corn maze. We are talking about bullets leaving a gun in a direction where there's a home on the other end," says Jimenez.

Jimenez says she was standing by her dining room table when she heard a loud cracking noise. The Jasper County Sheriff's Office recovered a bullet outside that was lodged in Jimenez's home, near the end of the dining room window.

"We haven't had a chance to look at it, but we have collected it and we're going to start comparing it, see if we can get an idea of what caliber it's from," says Chief Deputy Derek Walrod with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Jimenez and neighbors live about 4,500 feet away from where rifles are pointed at the Outdoor Addicts gun range.

"It has to stop," says Jimenez. "Somebody is going to die if we don't figure out what's going on."

Workers at the gun range have previously told us there's a "one in a million shot" stray bullets escape from their property. The workers say they recently spent $20,000 to renovate their gun and rifle ranges, turning a 15 feet high dirt berm into a 25 feet high dirt berm.

"There's not a whole lot of statutes dealing with ranges," says Walrod.

"Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood. I don't honestly care who it is. I want them to stop," says Jimenez.

Jimenez's kids want the same, asking mom if the gun range is closed before they go out to play.

Jimenez says, "What if I sent them outside to be show, and then I have to answer to myself, what were you thinking?"

Hopefully that question never has to be asked.

Outdoor Addicts has not responded to our request for comment.

Neighbors say they've petitioned lawmakers to change state laws to fix the problem, though nothing has been done.

An attorney representing several of the neighbors is working on a restraining order against Outdoor Addicts. The attorney says the current restraining order request has been "stalled" in court because he has been waiting for cooperation from Outdoor Addicts, and hasn't gotten that cooperation. The attorney says he will amend the restraining order, putting it into court action, in the context of alleged damages caused by Outdoor Addicts.