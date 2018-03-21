MBCA Releases Girls All-State Selections

Two Carl Junction girls have earned All-State basketball honors from the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association this season. Megan and Katie Scott made the All-State list that was released on Wednesday.

Katie averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds per game as a sophomore for CJ this season, while Megan went for 10 points and 7 rebounds per night as a senior. Megan is signed to continue her basketball career at Pittsburg State next season.

Megan and Katie Scott (@CJHS_GirlsBball) earned All-State honors from the MBCA today.

Megan Scott - 10 ppg, 7 rpg her senior season.



Megan has signed to play for @PittStGorillas next year.

In class 2, Layne Skiles (Purdy) and Kaylee DaMitz (Skyline) also earned All-State recognition. Skiles is committed to play at Missouri Southern next season, while DaMitz will play for Lane Lord and the Pittsburg State Gorillas.

Mt. Vernon's Caitlin Hicks was named All-State in class 3.

Click HERE to check out the full list of MBCA All-State Honorees.