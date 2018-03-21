MBCA Releases Girls All-State Selections

Nevada's Clay Gayman and Carl Junction's Trent Smith earned All-State honors from the MBCA Wednesday.More >>
Katie and Megan Scott (Carl Junction) both earned All-State honors after leading the Bulldogs to a class 4 runner-up finish this season.More >>
The Gorillas allowed 7 runs in the 6th inning against Northeastern State Tuesday night.More >>
The Lion bullpen was outstanding, throwing four shutout innings, but the Lions couldn't get the big hit vs. UCO Tuesday.More >>
Alen Whetzel was an active supporter of the university, and along with his wife Roberta, helped improve the lives of students and the community.More >>
Crowder College moved up five spots in the national poll this week, while the Neosho County Panthers fell out of the top-20.More >>
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all.More >>
"Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood. I don't honestly care who it is. I want them to stop."More >>
Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy says the LaHarpe Police Chief is in custody over a theft charge from Texas. Authorities arrested Police Chief Ashley Wright Tuesday morning along with her husband David, who has a warrant out of Rule, TX where David was a former police chief. Sheriff Murphy says Chief Ashley Wright's arrest was because she refused to let deputies enter their home to execute the warrant against her husband. David ran from the home but was taken into custody outsideMore >>
JOPLIN POLICE PAY Joplin's police union hopes new results from a study bring about change in attracting and retaining officers. The police union has released data from a study of ten other cities, based on population and calls to their police stations. The starting salary of a new Joplin Police Officer is about $8,000 less than the average of the other cities, yet Joplin handles about 17,000 more calls for service per year. ...More >>
Jaycee Ballpark in Pittsburg recently had some brand new turf installed, but the improvements aren't stopping there.More >>
