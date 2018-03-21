Quantcast

MBCA Releases Girls All-State Selections - KOAM TV 7

MBCA Releases Girls All-State Selections

Updated:

Two Carl Junction girls have earned All-State basketball honors from the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association this season. Megan and Katie Scott made the All-State list that was released on Wednesday.

Katie averaged 16 points and 6 rebounds per game as a sophomore for CJ this season, while Megan went for 10 points and 7 rebounds per night as a senior. Megan is signed to continue her basketball career at Pittsburg State next season.

In class 2, Layne Skiles (Purdy) and Kaylee DaMitz (Skyline) also earned All-State recognition. Skiles is committed to play at Missouri Southern next season, while DaMitz will play for Lane Lord and the Pittsburg State Gorillas.

Mt. Vernon's Caitlin Hicks was named All-State in class 3.

Click HERE to check out the full list of MBCA All-State Honorees.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Missouri Senate Passes Bill No. 800

    Missouri Senate Passes Bill No. 800

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:33 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:33:07 GMT
    Senate Bill 800 has passed the Senate and is gradually making its way to Missouri families. Part of the bill says if a woman h as a child as a result of a rape, she may file a petition to terminate the parental rights of the biological father, even if he hasn't been formally charged with rape, which concerns one Joplin attorney who specializes in family law. "What they're saying is, you don't even have to identify them. Well what about fraud? What about somebody that says well I&...More >>
    Senate Bill 800 has passed the Senate and is gradually making its way to Missouri families. Part of the bill says if a woman h as a child as a result of a rape, she may file a petition to terminate the parental rights of the biological father, even if he hasn't been formally charged with rape, which concerns one Joplin attorney who specializes in family law. "What they're saying is, you don't even have to identify them. Well what about fraud? What about somebody that says well I&...More >>

  • MoDot Crash Stats Show Kids Killed/Injured Not Secured:Tips from Car Seat Safety Check

    MoDot Crash Stats Show Kids Killed/Injured Not Secured:Tips from Car Seat Safety Check

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:09:50 GMT

          The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held  a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation  released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all. 

    More >>

          The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held  a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation  released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all. 

    More >>

  • Jasper County Residents Say Another Stray Bullet From Gun Range Hits Home

    Jasper County Residents Say Another Stray Bullet From Gun Range Hits Home

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-03-21 22:34:52 GMT

    "Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood.  I don't honestly care who it is.  I want them to stop."

    More >>

    "Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood.  I don't honestly care who it is.  I want them to stop."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.