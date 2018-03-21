Quantcast

Oklahoma School Removes Confederate Monument - KOAM TV 7

Oklahoma School Removes Confederate Monument

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    A monument to Confederate Civil War General Robert E. Lee has been removed from outside a Tulsa elementary school as officials prepare to re-name the school.     
    Tulsa Public Schools says the nearly century-old monument to Lee was removed and replaced with bricks on Tuesday.
    The removal comes less than week after the district's board rescinded the school's original name: Robert E. Lee Elementary School.
    Hundreds of people petitioned to change the school's name last year following violent protests by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.
    The board is considering the new name of Lee Elementary School, but it held off officially renaming the school last week amid public outcry. 
     A district spokeswoman says "a community partner" covered the cost of removing the monument.
     She says the Tulsa Historical Society will preserve the monument.
    
    
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Missouri Senate Passes Bill No. 800

    Missouri Senate Passes Bill No. 800

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 8:33 PM EDT2018-03-22 00:33:07 GMT
    Senate Bill 800 has passed the Senate and is gradually making its way to Missouri families. Part of the bill says if a woman h as a child as a result of a rape, she may file a petition to terminate the parental rights of the biological father, even if he hasn't been formally charged with rape, which concerns one Joplin attorney who specializes in family law. "What they're saying is, you don't even have to identify them. Well what about fraud? What about somebody that says well I&...More >>
    Senate Bill 800 has passed the Senate and is gradually making its way to Missouri families. Part of the bill says if a woman h as a child as a result of a rape, she may file a petition to terminate the parental rights of the biological father, even if he hasn't been formally charged with rape, which concerns one Joplin attorney who specializes in family law. "What they're saying is, you don't even have to identify them. Well what about fraud? What about somebody that says well I&...More >>

  • MoDot Crash Stats Show Kids Killed/Injured Not Secured:Tips from Car Seat Safety Check

    MoDot Crash Stats Show Kids Killed/Injured Not Secured:Tips from Car Seat Safety Check

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:09:50 GMT

          The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held  a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation  released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all. 

    More >>

          The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held  a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation  released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all. 

    More >>

  • Jasper County Residents Say Another Stray Bullet From Gun Range Hits Home

    Jasper County Residents Say Another Stray Bullet From Gun Range Hits Home

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-03-21 22:34:52 GMT

    "Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood.  I don't honestly care who it is.  I want them to stop."

    More >>

    "Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood.  I don't honestly care who it is.  I want them to stop."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.