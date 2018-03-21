Oklahoma School Removes Confederate Monument

A monument to Confederate Civil War General Robert E. Lee has been removed from outside a Tulsa elementary school as officials prepare to re-name the school.

Tulsa Public Schools says the nearly century-old monument to Lee was removed and replaced with bricks on Tuesday.

The removal comes less than week after the district's board rescinded the school's original name: Robert E. Lee Elementary School.

Hundreds of people petitioned to change the school's name last year following violent protests by white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The board is considering the new name of Lee Elementary School, but it held off officially renaming the school last week amid public outcry.

A district spokeswoman says "a community partner" covered the cost of removing the monument.

She says the Tulsa Historical Society will preserve the monument.





