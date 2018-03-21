Gayman, Smith Named Class 4 All-State

Nevada's Clay Gayman and Carl Junction's Trent Smith earned All-State honors from the MBCA on Wednesday.

Gayman was a monster for Nevada his senior year. The Abilene Christian commit averaged 21.5 points per game, 11.5 rebounds per game while also blocking 4.4 shots per night.

Smith averaged 20.3 points per game at CJ, adding 6.6 rebounds per game and shooting 47% from three.

Also earning All-State honors today: Colt Keeling (Purdy) & Kyle Bushman (Mt. Vernon).

Click HERE for the complete list of All-State honorees.