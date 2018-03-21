MoDot Crash Stats Show Kids Killed/Injured Not Secured:Tips from Car Seat Safety Check

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all.More >>
"Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood. I don't honestly care who it is. I want them to stop."More >>
Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy says the LaHarpe Police Chief is in custody over a theft charge from Texas. Authorities arrested Police Chief Ashley Wright Tuesday morning along with her husband David, who has a warrant out of Rule, TX where David was a former police chief. Sheriff Murphy says Chief Ashley Wright's arrest was because she refused to let deputies enter their home to execute the warrant against her husband. David ran from the home but was taken into custody outsideMore >>
JOPLIN POLICE PAY Joplin's police union hopes new results from a study bring about change in attracting and retaining officers. The police union has released data from a study of ten other cities, based on population and calls to their police stations. The starting salary of a new Joplin Police Officer is about $8,000 less than the average of the other cities, yet Joplin handles about 17,000 more calls for service per year. ...More >>
Jaycee Ballpark in Pittsburg recently had some brand new turf installed, but the improvements aren't stopping there.More >>
"It's unfortunate that we can't say we're even on average."More >>
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all.More >>
Camp-now and then offers students on spring break crafts and games while parents work.More >>
Local law enforcers crack down on drunk drivers during the St. Patrick's day weekend. The Southwest Missouri DWI Task Force made good on its promise to arrest those drinking and driving this weekend.More >>
A section of Missouri highway 249 is now dedicated to a fallen Joplin soldier. A ceremony held this afternoon unveiled the signage for the Edward F. Dixon the third Memorial highway.More >>
Pittsburg company Pitsco is taking its knowledge in robotics to some of the youngest learners.More >>
Joplin students exercise their right to free speech to join a nationwide walkout to call for change after the Florida school shootings.More >>
Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college.More >>
The Missouri Department of Transportation has approved bids for sidewalk improvements along Highway FF also known as 32nd street in Joplin.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-year old Miami man has been killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Ottawa County.More >>
Spring cleaning is underway at the Empire Market on 4th street in Joplin as it prepares to open its vendors market April 28th.More >>
