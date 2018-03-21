Allen County Regional Hospital Holds Sleep-A-Thon

It's National Sleep Awareness Month -- and the Allen County Regional Hospital is honoring it with a Sleep-A-Thon. Officials gathered in the lobby window of Thrive Allen County and caught up on some sleep in full view of the public. The event is designed to raise awareness on the importance of a good nights sleep, which can affect your health in a variety of different ways.

SEK Mental Health Center executive director says, "Lack of sleep is associated with various other mental health symptoms such as or disorders such as depression, anxiety, it very much impacts your mental ability to function and as such it becomes an intrical important part of ones quailty of life and well being."

The hospital will be holding the Sleep-A-Thon on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout the month of March.