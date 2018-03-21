Southern Drops Double-Header @ UCM

Quantcast

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Warrensburg, Mo. – The Missouri Southern softball team fell to the Central Missouri Jennies in a pair of games by scores of 6-0 and 5-4 during the MIAA doubleheader inside Jennies Softball Field at the South Recreation Complex Wednesday afternoon.
 
Game One
With two outs in the bottom of the second, the Jennies (14-14, 3-1 MIAA) scored the first run of the game after a single to allow the runner on third base to cross the plate.
 
They added another run in each of the next two innings, followed by two in the fifth to extend their lead to by five in the 6-0 game-one victory. 
 
The Lions (12-18, 1-5 MIAA) began a rally in the seventh with two runners on base, but would not score.
 
Angel Badalamenti went 2-for-3 with a double in the fifth spot in the lineup. Shelby Friend also had a single in the seventh behind Badalamenti.
 
Game Two
Central Missouri again took an early 1-0 lead in the first, but the Lions responded with back-to-back RBI-singles by Emily Harris and Emilee Meyer to put MSSU in front 2-1 half through the second. Another single by Friend scored a third run to increase its lead to two.
 
UCM came back with a two-run single in the bottom half of the sixth to knot it all up at 3-3 heading into the seventh. MSSU's Ashley Caldarella singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh as the Lions retook the lead by one (4-3).
 
Then with a runner on second and one out, the Jennies launched a home run to left field and ultimately take game two by a final score of 5-4.
 
Right fielder Abi Corbett recorded two hits in four opportunities at the plate, while Caldarella registered two hits with a RBI and run scored. Harris added a double to her two-hit day as well.
 
Freshman pitcher Natalie Hamm threw four innings, allowing one run on two hits.
 
Up Next
Southern plays a home-and-home with rival Pittsburg State to start the weekend on Friday, March 23rd at 2:00 pm in Pittsburg and then return home to take on the Gorillas on Saturday, March 24th at 2:00 pm inside the Pat Lipira Softball Complex.

