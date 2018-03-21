Body Found In Silver Creek In South Joplin

An investigation is underway in Joplin after a body was discovered today in Silver Creek...near the Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center.

The call came in at 1:23 Wednesday afternoon when a woman spotted a body in Silver Creek near the wildcat glades facility.

Authorities have not released the identity of the body, but did confirm it's an adult male.

Because the body was in a waterway, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has jurisdiction and was called in to assist with the recovery of the body.

The Newton County Coroner was called to take the body.

The Joplin Police Department as well as the Missouri State Water Patrol are investigating.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.