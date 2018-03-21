Judge Denies Governor's Request For Early Trial

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens will not stand trial as quickly as he had hoped.

A St. Louis judge Wednesday refused a request to move up the start of the trial.

Greitens was indicted last month on a charge of fourth-degree invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair in 2015, before he was elected. He has denied criminal wrongdoing.

The trial is scheduled to begin May 14.

Attorneys for Greitens asked Circuit Judge Rex Burlison to move up the trial to the first week of April.

Burlison, at a hearing on Wednesday, declined to do so.Another hearing is scheduled Monday on the request by Greitens to have the judge, rather than a jury, hear his case.

Greitens has claimed to be the victim of a political witch hunt .

So legal experts say it's only logical that the Republican governor, facing trial in a heavily Democratic city, would request trial by judge, not jury.

