Kobach Picks Running Mate In Kansas Gubernatorial Campaign

Kobach Picks Running Mate In Kansas Gubernatorial Campaign

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has picked a Wichita businessman and former Republican rival as his running mate in his campaign for Kansas governor.
    Kobach announced Wednesday announced the selection of Wink Hartman as he kicked off a four-city bus tour in Topeka. 
    Kobach said as lieutenant governor, Hartman would function like a corporate chief operating officer and audit state agencies.
    Hartman owns a family of oil industry companies. 
    Kobach is a Topeka native and Hartman's pick balances Kobach's ticket geographically.
    It's also likely to help Kobach in financing his campaign.
    Hartman owns a family of oil industry companies that loaned his campaign for the GOP nomination nearly $1.7 million before Hartman dropped out of the race last month. 
    
 

