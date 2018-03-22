Quantcast

Kansas Volunteers Catch Z's In Lobby To Raise Sleep Awareness - KOAM TV 7

Kansas Volunteers Catch Z's In Lobby To Raise Sleep Awareness

Updated:
By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

    An eye-opening demonstration in Iola Kansas is intended to highlight the importance of a good night's sleep.
    Allen County Regional Hospital is marking National Sleep Awareness Month with a sleep-a-thon on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the lobby of Thrive Allen County. 
    Several community health care, education and business leaders have volunteered to sleep in the lobby, in full view of the public. 
     Hospital CEO Tony Thompson has logged some Z's at the event. Thompson says he was diagnosed with a sleeping disorder and now uses a CPAP at night, which has greatly improved his sleep and quality of life. 
    "This sleep-a-thon is a golden opportunity for us to educate the community we serve about the physical, cognitive and emotional importance of quality sleep," Thompson said.
     "It's reported that 68 percent of people in the United States don't get enough sleep at night and because of that, there are physical behavioral health issues that are associated with lack of sleep."
    Nathan Fawson with the SEK Mental Health Center agrees."Lack of sleep is associated with various other mental health symptoms such as or disorders such as depression,  anxiety," Fawson said. "It very much impacts your mental ability to function and as such it becomes an integrally important part of one's quality of life and well being."
    Fred Larson, director of Allen County Regional Hospital's Sleep Center, is also one of the sleep-a-thon participants.
     Acknowledging that millions of Americans suffer from different types of sleep disorders, Larson observed, "Symptoms range from fatigue, depression, personality changes, irritability, memory loss, decreased concentration, accidents and frequent illnesses, as well as increased risk for hypertension, heart disease and stroke."
    Larson says that while the amount of sleep individuals requires differs, most adults need an average of seven to eight hours of sleep per night.
     "Younger adults may need more and there's no way for your doctor know what your exact number is," Larson said. "However, there is some data that suggests up to one-third of people in the U.S. get less than seven hours of sleep each night."
    The hospital will hold the sleep-a-thons on Tuesday and Thursdays throughout the month of March.
 


 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Missouri Senate Passes Bill No. 800

    Missouri Senate Passes Bill No. 800

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-03-22 01:51:54 GMT

    Senate Bill 800 has passed the Senate and is gradually making its way to Missouri families. Part of the bill says if a woman h as a child as a result of a rape, she may file a petition to terminate the parental rights of the biological father, even if he hasn't been formally charged with rape, which concerns one Joplin attorney who specializes in family law. "What they're saying is, you don't even have to identify them. Well what about fraud? What about somebody that says

    More >>

    Senate Bill 800 has passed the Senate and is gradually making its way to Missouri families. Part of the bill says if a woman h as a child as a result of a rape, she may file a petition to terminate the parental rights of the biological father, even if he hasn't been formally charged with rape, which concerns one Joplin attorney who specializes in family law. "What they're saying is, you don't even have to identify them. Well what about fraud? What about somebody that says

    More >>

  • MoDot Crash Stats Show Kids Killed/Injured Not Secured:Tips from Car Seat Safety Check

    MoDot Crash Stats Show Kids Killed/Injured Not Secured:Tips from Car Seat Safety Check

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 7:09 PM EDT2018-03-21 23:09:50 GMT

          The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held  a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation  released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all. 

    More >>

          The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held  a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation  released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all. 

    More >>

  • Jasper County Residents Say Another Stray Bullet From Gun Range Hits Home

    Jasper County Residents Say Another Stray Bullet From Gun Range Hits Home

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:34 PM EDT2018-03-21 22:34:52 GMT

    "Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood.  I don't honestly care who it is.  I want them to stop."

    More >>

    "Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood.  I don't honestly care who it is.  I want them to stop."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.