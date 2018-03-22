KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-22

Quantcast

SILVER CREEK BODY

  • An investigation is underway after a body is found in Silver Creek in south Joplin.  A woman was walking along a trail near the Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center when she spotted the body in Silver Creek, near the facility.  Authorities received the 911 call at 1:23pm Wednesday afternoon.  Authorities have not released the name of the individual.  An autopsy is scheduled for today

FACEBOOK APOLOGY

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for an app that was able to gain access to the personal information of 50 million users without their consent.  He called it a major breach of trust.  Anderson Cooper interviewed Zuckerberg for the first time since the news of the scandal broke last week.  Zuckerberg says he believes it's time to impose more regulations on tech companies.

SEVERE WEATHER

  • Forecasters expect another 10 inches of rain will fall on southern California today, increasing the risk of mudslides.  30,000 people who live in mudslide-prone areas have been evacuated for the 3rd time since January.  Authorities are hoping to avoid a repeat of January's deadly debris flow from mountainside areas left bare by wildfires.

