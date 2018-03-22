Diabetes Alert Day - Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Cups

Tuesday is the American Diabetes Association Alert Day. This morning Freeman dietician Susan Pittman shares an easy breakfast quiche that is diabetic friendly.
Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Cups
Ingredients:
Directions:
Nutritional Facts:
Here’s a link to the American Diabetes Association’s one-minute Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test to find out where you stand.
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.