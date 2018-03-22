Diabetes Alert Day - Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Cups

Tuesday is the American Diabetes Association Alert Day. This morning Freeman dietician Susan Pittman shares an easy breakfast quiche that is diabetic friendly.

Sausage and Cheese Breakfast Cups

Ingredients:

4 oz. turkey sausage or crumbled turkey bacon

1/2 green bell pepper, chopped

1/4 onion, chopped

5 large eggs

1 can (12 oz.) sliced mushrooms, drained

1/2 cup (2 oz.) shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 6-cup non-stick muffin pan with cooking spray or line with paper baking cups. In a medium non-stick skillet over medium-high heat, cook the sausage, pepper, and onion for 5 minutes, or until the sausage is no longer pink. Spoon the mixture into a bowl and cool slightly. Stir in the eggs and mushrooms. Evenly divide the mixture into the prepared muffin cups. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake for 20 minutes, or until the egg is set.

Nutritional Facts:

Servings - 6

Calories - 150

Total Fat - 9g

Saturated Fat - 4g

Sodium - 459mg

Carbohydrates - 5g

Fiber - 0g

Sugars - 3g

Protein - 11g

Here’s a link to the American Diabetes Association’s one-minute Type 2 Diabetes Risk Test to find out where you stand.