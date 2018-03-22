Crews Fight Structure Fire in Joplin, No Injuries

The Joplin Fire Department fights an early morning fire in Joplin.

Fire crews were initially called to a grass fire around 6:30 this morning (March 22), but upgraded it to a structure fire. The owner of the building at 1201 Byers Avenue, Bob Wiggins, says there's manufacturing equipment inside along with a big boat and several antique cars, including two corvettes. He says it isn't insured.

JFD Battalion Chief Gary Nolan says firefighters faced several challenges in putting out the fire, including lack of access. The structure is off the main road so hoses had to be stretched. Joplin Police blocked off several streets to protect supply lines. Nolan says it took about an hour to put out the fire.

The State Fire Marshall is investigating.