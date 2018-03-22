Joplin March For Our Lives

The Green Alliance of Southwest Missouri organizes March For Our Lives to stand with the victims families of the Parkland shooting and to stand against school shootings and gun violence.

The organization is inviting local students, parents, teachers and community members to join in Saturday, March 24th, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Marchers will gather at the corner of 7th and Main Street in Joplin on the sidewalk in front of Creative Car Audio. They will travel North on the East sidewalk that runs alongside Main, ending with speakers in Spiva Park.

Organizers say with Neosho, Carthage and Jasper all going on "lockdown" due to shooter threats in the wake of the Parkland shooting local students are also feeling the effects of gun violence abroad. This event was organized to give local students, teachers and concerned community members a platform to speak out against gun violence and call for sensible gun laws here in Missouri.

"We're honored to be following the lead of our nations youth. Moms Demand Action volunteers in Missouri will be marching alongside these incredible students and our entire community, in hopes that we can create lasting change so our families can live without fear of gun violence." - Amanda Webb Dickerson / Moms Demand Action Joplin Leader.

"The Green Alliance fully supports the rights of all Americans including students, to stand up and speak out whenever there is injustice. We are humbled to be able to give our area students a platform to call for sensible gun laws in the wake of the Parkland shooting and threats here at home.What happened at Parkland and at other schools across the country is a travesty. We must do everything we can to keep guns out of the hands of people that would do harm to others, while defending the Second Amendment rights of lawful responsible gun owners." - Ron Burch / CO-Coordinator, Green Alliance of Southwest Missouri

Organizers say guest speakers include Webb City High School students (Natally Starr & Derek Cole), Joplin High School students (Courtney Kissee, Emma Simon, & Zoe Brown), Neosho High School Students (Lynn Marroquin, Colby Lane & Mercedes Mayfield) and Amanda Webb Dickerson with Moms Demand Action – Joplin.