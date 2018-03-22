Edna Pancake Supper - March 31

Edna Volunteer
Fire Department
PANCAKE SUPPER
SATURDAY, MARCH 31st, 2018
5:00 - 8:00 P.M.
Edna Community Building
RAFFLES, DOOR PRIZES & ENTERTAINMENT
Adults - $5.00
Children - $3.00 (5 years & under)
Tickets are available at the City Hall Office in Edna from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (620-922-3841) or contact a local firefighter.
The Joplin Fire Department fights an early morning fire in Joplin. Fire crews were initially called to a grass fire around 6:30 this morning (March 22), but upgraded it to a structure fire. The owner of the building at 1201 Byers Avenue, Bob Wiggins, says there's manufacturing equipment inside along with a big boat and several antique cars, including two corvettes. He says it isn't insured. JFD Battalion Chief Gary Nolan says firefighters faced several challenge...More >>
Senate Bill 800 has passed the Senate and is gradually making its way to Missouri families. Part of the bill says if a woman h as a child as a result of a rape, she may file a petition to terminate the parental rights of the biological father, even if he hasn't been formally charged with rape, which concerns one Joplin attorney who specializes in family law. "What they're saying is, you don't even have to identify them. Well what about fraud? What about somebody that saysMore >>
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all.More >>
"Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood. I don't honestly care who it is. I want them to stop."More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>
