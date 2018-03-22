Edna Pancake Supper - March 31

Quantcast

Edna Volunteer

Fire Department

PANCAKE SUPPER

SATURDAY, MARCH 31st, 2018

 5:00 - 8:00 P.M.

 Edna Community Building

RAFFLES, DOOR PRIZES & ENTERTAINMENT

Adults - $5.00         

Children - $3.00 (5 years & under)

Tickets are available at the City Hall Office in Edna from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (620-922-3841) or contact a local firefighter.

