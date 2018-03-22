Benefit Star Wars Trivia/Silent Auction - May 4

The Fur-ever Friends of our K-9 Heroes group invites you to the Benefit Star Wars Trivia Competition and Silent Auction Friday, May 4th (National Star Wars Day) at Christ's Community United Methodist Church, 2700 E. 44th Street in Joplin. Doors open at 6 pm, trivia competition starts at 7. Silent auction continues throughout the night. Concessions will be available for purchase (cash only, please). All the money raised from this event will benefit local K-9 officers. We want to keep our police FORCE strong, so they MAY BE WITH US-ALWAYS. (Star Wars fans will get the reference...). Contact Elizabeth Johnson at 417-483-6899 to register your team for the trivia competition. $5/person to enter, no more than 6 people per team. Earn points by answering questions correctly, dressing up in a Star Wars costume and staying in character throughout the night. The more you ham it up, the more points you can earn. The team with the most points at the end of the evening wins the grand prize! Silent auction sponsors include the Spa Store and More, Chick-Fil-A and the Rt. 66 movie theater in Webb City, to name a few. Come join in the fun and help a great cause! "May the 4th" be with you!