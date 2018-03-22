Benefit Star Wars Trivia/Silent Auction - May 4

Quantcast

The Fur-ever Friends of our K-9 Heroes group invites you to the Benefit Star Wars Trivia Competition and Silent Auction Friday, May 4th (National Star Wars Day) at Christ's Community United Methodist Church, 2700 E. 44th Street in Joplin. Doors open at 6 pm, trivia competition starts at 7. Silent auction continues throughout the night. Concessions will be available for purchase (cash only, please). All the money raised from this event will benefit local K-9 officers. We want to keep our police FORCE strong, so they MAY BE WITH US-ALWAYS. (Star Wars fans will get the reference...). Contact Elizabeth Johnson at 417-483-6899 to register your team for the trivia competition. $5/person to enter, no more than 6 people per team. Earn points by answering questions correctly, dressing up in a Star Wars costume and staying in character throughout the night. The more you ham it up, the more points you can earn. The team with the most points at the end of the evening wins the grand prize! Silent auction sponsors include the Spa Store and More, Chick-Fil-A and the Rt. 66 movie theater in Webb City, to name a few. Come join in the fun and help a great cause! "May the 4th" be with you!

  • Joplin March For Our Lives

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:35:17 GMT
    The Green Alliance of Southwest Missouri organizes March For Our Lives to stand with the victims families of the Parkland shooting and to stand against school shootings and gun violence. The organization is inviting local students, parents, teachers and community members to join in Saturday, March 24th, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.  Marchers will gather at the corner of 7th and Main Street in Joplin on the sidewalk in front of Creative Car Audio.  They will travel N...More >>
  • Crews Fight Structure Fire in Joplin, No Injuries

    Thursday, March 22 2018 4:55 PM EDT2018-03-22 20:55:57 GMT
    Joplin Structure FireJoplin Structure Fire

    The Joplin Fire Department fights an early morning fire in Joplin. Fire crews were initially called to a grass fire around 6:30 this morning (March 22), but upgraded it to a structure fire.  The owner of the building at 1201 Byers Avenue, Bob Wiggins, says there's manufacturing equipment inside along with a big boat and several antique cars, including two corvettes. He says it isn't insured. JFD Battalion Chief Gary Nolan says firefighters faced several challenge...

    The Joplin Fire Department fights an early morning fire in Joplin. Fire crews were initially called to a grass fire around 6:30 this morning (March 22), but upgraded it to a structure fire.  The owner of the building at 1201 Byers Avenue, Bob Wiggins, says there's manufacturing equipment inside along with a big boat and several antique cars, including two corvettes. He says it isn't insured. JFD Battalion Chief Gary Nolan says firefighters faced several challenge...

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 3-22

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:50 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:50:17 GMT
    SILVER CREEK BODY An investigation is underway after a body is found in Silver Creek in south Joplin.  A woman was walking along a trail near the Wildcat Glades Conservation and Audubon Center when she spotted the body in Silver Creek, near the facility.  Authorities received the 911 call at 1:23pm Wednesday afternoon.  Authorities have not released the name of the individual.  An autopsy is scheduled for today FACEBOOK APOLOGY Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ...More >>
