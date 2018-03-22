Benefit Star Wars Trivia/Silent Auction - May 4

The Fur-ever Friends of our K-9 Heroes group invites you to the Benefit Star Wars Trivia Competition and Silent Auction Friday, May 4th (National Star Wars Day) at Christ's Community United Methodist Church, 2700 E. 44th Street in Joplin. Doors open at 6 pm, trivia competition starts at 7. Silent auction continues throughout the night. Concessions will be available for purchase (cash only, please). All the money raised from this event will benefit local K-9 officers. We want to keep our police FORCE strong, so they MAY BE WITH US-ALWAYS. (Star Wars fans will get the reference...). Contact Elizabeth Johnson at 417-483-6899 to register your team for the trivia competition. $5/person to enter, no more than 6 people per team. Earn points by answering questions correctly, dressing up in a Star Wars costume and staying in character throughout the night. The more you ham it up, the more points you can earn. The team with the most points at the end of the evening wins the grand prize! Silent auction sponsors include the Spa Store and More, Chick-Fil-A and the Rt. 66 movie theater in Webb City, to name a few. Come join in the fun and help a great cause! "May the 4th" be with you!
The Joplin Fire Department fights an early morning fire in Joplin. Fire crews were initially called to a grass fire around 6:30 this morning (March 22), but upgraded it to a structure fire. The owner of the building at 1201 Byers Avenue, Bob Wiggins, says there's manufacturing equipment inside along with a big boat and several antique cars, including two corvettes. He says it isn't insured. JFD Battalion Chief Gary Nolan says firefighters faced several challenge...More >>
Senate Bill 800 has passed the Senate and is gradually making its way to Missouri families. Part of the bill says if a woman h as a child as a result of a rape, she may file a petition to terminate the parental rights of the biological father, even if he hasn't been formally charged with rape, which concerns one Joplin attorney who specializes in family law. "What they're saying is, you don't even have to identify them. Well what about fraud? What about somebody that saysMore >>
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all.More >>
"Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood. I don't honestly care who it is. I want them to stop."More >>
