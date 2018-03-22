Quantcast

BBB Invites SWMO Students To Apply for Scholarship - KOAM TV 7

BBB Invites SWMO Students To Apply for Scholarship

Updated:

The Better Business Bureau is accepting applicants for this year's "Student of Ethics Award." The deadline is June 22nd.

The Student of Ethics award is a $2,500 college or trade school scholarship that recognizes high school students who demonstrate high ethics through leadership, community service, personal integrity and academic achievement.

One award will be presented to a student who lives in one of the following Missouri counties: Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster, and Wright.

Students are asked to submit an application that includes academic, leadership and service achievements as well as a 300-word essay and a letter of recommendation. A panel of independent judges will choose the winners, considering each student's leadership qualities, academic performance, character and essay.

Student of Ethics applications are due by June 22, 2018. More information is available online or by calling 888-996-3887. An online application for the Springfield Region awards can be found here.

This year, the Student of Ethics awards will be presented by region at BBB TORCH Award ceremonies in the fall. BBB will pay for each winner to attend the event and will provide two additional tickets for the student's parents or guests. Culligan, Drury Hotels, Graybar, John Beal, Precision Construction and Wren Homes are sponsors of the Student of Ethics Awards this year.

About BBB

BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbb.org for more information.

