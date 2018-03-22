BBB Invites SWMO Students To Apply for Scholarship

The Better Business Bureau is accepting applicants for this year's "Student of Ethics Award." The deadline is June 22nd.
The Student of Ethics award is a $2,500 college or trade school scholarship that recognizes high school students who demonstrate high ethics through leadership, community service, personal integrity and academic achievement.
One award will be presented to a student who lives in one of the following Missouri counties: Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Ozark, Polk, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster, and Wright.
Students are asked to submit an application that includes academic, leadership and service achievements as well as a 300-word essay and a letter of recommendation. A panel of independent judges will choose the winners, considering each student's leadership qualities, academic performance, character and essay.
Student of Ethics applications are due by June 22, 2018. More information is available online or by calling 888-996-3887. An online application for the Springfield Region awards can be found here.
This year, the Student of Ethics awards will be presented by region at BBB TORCH Award ceremonies in the fall. BBB will pay for each winner to attend the event and will provide two additional tickets for the student's parents or guests. Culligan, Drury Hotels, Graybar, John Beal, Precision Construction and Wren Homes are sponsors of the Student of Ethics Awards this year.
About BBB
BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. BBB services to consumers are free of charge. BBB provides objective advice, BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit bbb.org for more information.
The Joplin Fire Department fights an early morning fire in Joplin. Fire crews were initially called to a grass fire around 6:30 this morning (March 22), but upgraded it to a structure fire. The owner of the building at 1201 Byers Avenue, Bob Wiggins, says there's manufacturing equipment inside along with a big boat and several antique cars, including two corvettes. He says it isn't insured. JFD Battalion Chief Gary Nolan says firefighters faced several challenge...More >>
Senate Bill 800 has passed the Senate and is gradually making its way to Missouri families. Part of the bill says if a woman h as a child as a result of a rape, she may file a petition to terminate the parental rights of the biological father, even if he hasn't been formally charged with rape, which concerns one Joplin attorney who specializes in family law. "What they're saying is, you don't even have to identify them. Well what about fraud? What about somebody that saysMore >>
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all.More >>
"Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood. I don't honestly care who it is. I want them to stop."More >>
