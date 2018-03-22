Two Thousand FFA Students Compete at Aggie Day

Two thousand high school FFA students go to college. They come from eighty-two high schools and took part in the 49th Aggie Day on the campus of Crowder College.



Students gain a variety of skills through competition.

Dakota Heidt is a junior at Ozark high school. He took notes to judge dairy cows. He and others must rank them. A process that can be nerve wracking.

Dakota explained, “You think you have to rush right through, but actually you don’t. You actually have quite a bit of time where you can think through it."



Mt. Vernon high school freshman Abbigail Beaver said, "The score card says forty percent of our decision should be based on the udder. So we have to judge the udder, then the feet and frame. Then we have to place them accordingly. Then we have to give our reasons."



And that's what makes Abbigail nervous as she took her place in line to face an ag judge to explain her reasons.



Jorge Zapata is the Ag division chair at Crowder College. Zapata said for students it’s a great learning experience. “They have to defend why they chose them and ranked them the way they did. So it not only develops their critical thinking but also their communication skills as well.”



Zapata said it is not just plow and cow careers for these students who learn all kinds of skills before and at the event. He explained there are lots of opportunities in ag industries. Zapata said, "Everything that happens from the farm gate to the consumer plate is part of agriculture. We have everybody in between from our scientists who provide the genetics, nutritionist who provide the feed and different formulations of that. We have everything from our natural conservation resource folks, water quality, marketing, banking, finance. And so if we combine all those different jobs the skies the limit for any of our students.”

Dakota loves genetics and wants to be an embryologist or a large animal veterinarian.

He and Abbigail say the event was worth the pressure.

Abbigail said, "I love it. I couldn't image spending a better school day."



Students competed in nineteen contests from livestock judging and poultry evaluation to horticulture and ag mechanics.