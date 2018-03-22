Two Thousand FFA Students Compete at Aggie Day

"He said when he was in Texas he used to take on the mafia."More >>
Two thousand high school FFA students go to college. They come from eighty-two high schools and took part in the 49th Aggie Day on the campus of Crowder College.More >>
The Joplin Fire Department fights an early morning fire in Joplin. Fire crews were initially called to a grass fire around 6:30 this morning (March 22), but upgraded it to a structure fire. The owner of the building at 1201 Byers Avenue, Bob Wiggins, says there's manufacturing equipment inside along with a big boat and several antique cars, including two corvettes. He says it isn't insured. JFD Battalion Chief Gary Nolan says firefighters faced several challenge...More >>
Senate Bill 800 has passed the Senate and is gradually making its way to Missouri families. Part of the bill says if a woman h as a child as a result of a rape, she may file a petition to terminate the parental rights of the biological father, even if he hasn't been formally charged with rape, which concerns one Joplin attorney who specializes in family law. "What they're saying is, you don't even have to identify them. Well what about fraud? What about somebody that saysMore >>
Two thousand high school FFA students go to college. They come from eighty-two high schools and took part in the 49th Aggie Day on the campus of Crowder College.More >>
The Alliance of Southwest Missouri held a car seat safety check today not long after the Missouri Department of Transportation released its latest statistics showing twenty-nine percent of children killed or injured were not secured properly or at all.More >>
Camp-now and then offers students on spring break crafts and games while parents work.More >>
Local law enforcers crack down on drunk drivers during the St. Patrick's day weekend. The Southwest Missouri DWI Task Force made good on its promise to arrest those drinking and driving this weekend.More >>
A section of Missouri highway 249 is now dedicated to a fallen Joplin soldier. A ceremony held this afternoon unveiled the signage for the Edward F. Dixon the third Memorial highway.More >>
Pittsburg company Pitsco is taking its knowledge in robotics to some of the youngest learners.More >>
Joplin students exercise their right to free speech to join a nationwide walkout to call for change after the Florida school shootings.More >>
Student concerns with campus lighting at NEO A&M have prompted the college to do something about it. And the change will bring money savings to the college.More >>
The Missouri Department of Transportation has approved bids for sidewalk improvements along Highway FF also known as 32nd street in Joplin.More >>
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 42-year old Miami man has been killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Ottawa County.More >>
