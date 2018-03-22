Quantcast

Two Thousand FFA Students Compete at Aggie Day - KOAM TV 7

Two Thousand FFA Students Compete at Aggie Day

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
NEOSHO, MISSOURI -

Two thousand high school FFA students go to college. They come  from eighty-two high schools and took part in the 49th Aggie Day  on the campus of Crowder College.


          Students gain a variety of skills through competition.

Dakota Heidt is a junior at Ozark high school. He took  notes to  judge dairy cows. He and others must rank them.  A process that can be nerve wracking.

Dakota explained, “You think you have to rush right through, but actually you don’t. You actually have quite a bit of time where you can think through it."

Mt. Vernon high school freshman Abbigail Beaver said, "The score card says forty percent of our decision should be based on the udder.  So we have to judge  the udder, then the feet and frame. Then we have to place them  accordingly. Then we have to give our reasons."
 

And that's what makes Abbigail nervous as she took her place in line to face an ag judge to explain her reasons.

Jorge Zapata is the Ag division chair at Crowder College. Zapata said for students it’s a great learning experience.  “They have to defend  why they chose  them and ranked them the way they did. So it not only develops their critical thinking but also  their communication skills as well.”

Zapata said it is not just plow and cow careers for these students who  learn all kinds of skills before and  at the event. He explained there are lots of opportunities in ag industries. Zapata said,  "Everything that happens from the farm gate to the consumer plate is part of agriculture.    We have everybody in between from our scientists who provide the genetics,  nutritionist  who provide the feed and different formulations of that. We have everything from our natural conservation resource folks, water  quality, marketing, banking,  finance.  And so if we combine all those different jobs the skies the limit for any of our students.”

 Dakota loves genetics and wants to be an embryologist or a large animal veterinarian.
He and Abbigail say the event was worth the pressure.
Abbigail said, "I love it.  I couldn't   image spending a better school day."
 

Students competed in nineteen contests  from livestock judging and poultry evaluation to horticulture and ag mechanics.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Reaction to Preacher and Police Chief Arrested in Small Southeast Kansas Town

    Reaction to Preacher and Police Chief Arrested in Small Southeast Kansas Town

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:02:26 GMT

    "He said when he was in Texas he used to take on the mafia."

    More >>

    "He said when he was in Texas he used to take on the mafia."

    More >>

  • Two Thousand FFA Students Compete at Aggie Day

    Two Thousand FFA Students Compete at Aggie Day

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:58 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:58:13 GMT

    Two thousand high school FFA students go to college. They come  from eighty-two high schools and took part in the 49th Aggie Day  on the campus of Crowder College.          

    More >>

    Two thousand high school FFA students go to college. They come  from eighty-two high schools and took part in the 49th Aggie Day  on the campus of Crowder College.          

    More >>

  • Joplin March For Our Lives

    Joplin March For Our Lives

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:35 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:35:17 GMT
    The Green Alliance of Southwest Missouri organizes March For Our Lives to stand with the victims families of the Parkland shooting and to stand against school shootings and gun violence. The organization is inviting local students, parents, teachers and community members to join in Saturday, March 24th, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.  Marchers will gather at the corner of 7th and Main Street in Joplin on the sidewalk in front of Creative Car Audio.  They will travel N...More >>
    The Green Alliance of Southwest Missouri organizes March For Our Lives to stand with the victims families of the Parkland shooting and to stand against school shootings and gun violence. The organization is inviting local students, parents, teachers and community members to join in Saturday, March 24th, between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.  Marchers will gather at the corner of 7th and Main Street in Joplin on the sidewalk in front of Creative Car Audio.  They will travel N...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.