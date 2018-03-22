Reaction to Preacher and Police Chief Arrested in Small Southeast Kansas Town

"He said when he was in Texas he used to take on the mafia."More >>
"He said when he was in Texas he used to take on the mafia."More >>
"Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood. I don't honestly care who it is. I want them to stop."More >>
"Honestly, if it's not the range, then there is somebody out there doing this terrorizing the neighborhood. I don't honestly care who it is. I want them to stop."More >>
"It's unfortunate that we can't say we're even on average."More >>
"It's unfortunate that we can't say we're even on average."More >>
The warning entailed the school to change the culture of Greek life on campus.More >>
The warning entailed the school to change the culture of Greek life on campus.More >>
A former Department of Children and Families deputy director said the "point of no return" was when the agency failed to call 911 last April after receiving a report.More >>
A former Department of Children and Families deputy director said the "point of no return" was when the agency failed to call 911 last April after receiving a report.More >>
How to better attract visitors to Joplin will be one topic discussed.More >>
How to better attract visitors to Joplin will be one topic discussed.More >>
"He apparently had a lighter in his hand."More >>
"He apparently had a lighter in his hand."More >>
"When you're five-years-old, Toys R Us is a bright, magical place."More >>
"When you're five-years-old, Toys R Us is a bright, magical place."More >>
It seems land in South Joplin is just about ready to be primed for building.More >>
It seems land in South Joplin is just about ready to be primed for building.More >>
"We were seeing if it met criteria for an Amber Alert."More >>
"We were seeing if it met criteria for an Amber Alert."More >>