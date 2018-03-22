Seneca Residents to Vote on Multi-Million Dollar Bond

An empty field sits here for now, but it could be the home to a new sports complex for the Seneca School District.

"We are asking voters for a 15 cent levy increase. To pay for about a 4 million bond issue" says the school's superintendent, Dr. Jim Cummins.

The money would go toward a new track, baseball and softball complex, "youth fields", storm shelters and improving the performing arts center.

"I think that some things do need improvement, because they're pretty outdated. Especially the auditorium at the high school. It's been a long time coming I think for it" says Seneca resident Heather Alexander.

The school's superintendent estimates the baseball fields have flooded about 6 times in 12 years. With the last flood costing the school district around 45,000 dollars.

But not everybody is supportive of their property tax levy going up to build a new one.

"If it was a county thing, I'd probably vote for it because it would help all the children in the county. But just in Seneca, there's not enough citizens here in this area to account for all the income that would account from that" says Seneca resident, Gary Smith.

He also has concerns for people on fixed and low income if the bond passes.

"A lot of these people that are elderly in this area and the low income people will be stuck with the bill that they should not have to be stuck with"

But the superintendent sees the new facilities as an investment for the students.

"Students have a tremendous amount of pride in their school and we honor that with giving them facilities that equal that. Then, I feel like they continue to feel like they're supported and they're excited to have people come here to their home and play in their facilities."

The district needs just over 57 percent of voters to give their approval.

They'll hit the polls on Tuesday, April 3rd.