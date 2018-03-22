Quantcast

No. 3 Crowder Splits DH with St Louis CC - KOAM TV 7

No. 3 Crowder Splits DH with St Louis CC

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

Big hitting in game one gave the No. 3 Roughriders the 23-7 victory.

Kobe Morris -- 3-3, 2B, 3 RBI

Tyler Duncan -- 2-2, HR, 3B, 4 RBI

Frielin Cabrera -- 3-4,  4 RBI

Drew Reilly -- 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

But Crowder drops the game 2 of the double header to the Archers, 9-7.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Seneca Residents to Vote on Multi-Million Dollar Bond

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:34 PM EDT2018-03-23 00:34:34 GMT
    An empty field sits here for now, but it could be the home to a new sports complex for the Seneca School District. "We are asking voters for a 15 cent levy increase. To pay for about a 4 million bond issue" says the school's superintendent, Dr. Jim Cummins. The money would go toward a new track, baseball and softball complex, "youth fields", storm shelters and improving the performing arts center. "I think that some things do need improvement, because they're ...
    An empty field sits here for now, but it could be the home to a new sports complex for the Seneca School District. "We are asking voters for a 15 cent levy increase. To pay for about a 4 million bond issue" says the school's superintendent, Dr. Jim Cummins. The money would go toward a new track, baseball and softball complex, "youth fields", storm shelters and improving the performing arts center. "I think that some things do need improvement, because they're ...More >>

  • Reaction to Preacher and Police Chief Arrested in Small Southeast Kansas Town

    Reaction to Preacher and Police Chief Arrested in Small Southeast Kansas Town

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:02 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:02:26 GMT

    "He said when he was in Texas he used to take on the mafia."

    More >>

    "He said when he was in Texas he used to take on the mafia."

    More >>

  • Two Thousand FFA Students Compete at Aggie Day

    Two Thousand FFA Students Compete at Aggie Day

    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:58 PM EDT2018-03-22 21:58:13 GMT

    Two thousand high school FFA students go to college. They come  from eighty-two high schools and took part in the 49th Aggie Day  on the campus of Crowder College.          

    More >>

    Two thousand high school FFA students go to college. They come  from eighty-two high schools and took part in the 49th Aggie Day  on the campus of Crowder College.          

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.