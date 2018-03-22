No. 3 Crowder Splits DH with St Louis CC

An empty field sits here for now, but it could be the home to a new sports complex for the Seneca School District. "We are asking voters for a 15 cent levy increase. To pay for about a 4 million bond issue" says the school's superintendent, Dr. Jim Cummins. The money would go toward a new track, baseball and softball complex, "youth fields", storm shelters and improving the performing arts center. "I think that some things do need improvement, because they're ...

