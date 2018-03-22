Kansas Seeks Supreme Court Ruling On Planned Parenthood Case

Kansas is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a federal appeals court ruling that prevents the state from cutting off Medicaid funds to a Planned Parenthood affiliate.
The decision by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last month left in place a lower court's preliminary injunction blocking a move by Kansas in 2015 to end its contract with Planned Parenthood Great Plains. It was the fifth of six appeals courts to uphold patients' right to receive health care from their preferred qualified provider.
Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer said Thursday that the state is seeking to reverse the appeals court ruling.
The republican governor is a strong abortion opponent.
Planned Parenthood Great Plains operates two health centers in Kansas.
One in the Kansas City area performs abortions but Medicaid seldom covers such procedures.
