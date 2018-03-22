Quantcast

Kansas Bill Would Make Police Bodycam Footage More Accessible

By Dowe Quick, Executive Producer and Anchor
    Kansas legislators have passed a bill that would require law enforcement to share body camera footage more quickly.
    The Senate vote Thursday was unanimous. The House passed a version last month but must review a small Senate change.
    The bill would give law enforcement agencies up to 20 days to release requested footage and fast-track a process that can take months.
     But the quick access would be limited to the subjects of the footage, their attorney, and their legal guardian or next of kin.
    Even with the Senate's unanimous vote, the bill faced criticism.
    Democratic Senator Oletha Faust-Goudeau of Wichita said the legislation doesn't go far enough toward increasing transparency in law enforcement.   Faust-Goudeau says the bill still leaves police with too much discretion over determining policy on body camera use.

