Update on Man Who Was Stuck in Joplin After Greyhound Bus Incident

Updated:

Update to a story we aired on February 20th, 2018.

Alabi Olakunle was stuck in Joplin, he says, because the Greyhound bus service lost part of his luggage. He says that visa, along with other important documents like his childhood education papers and birth certificate, are in a piece of luggage Greyhound can't find.

Late last year (2017), he flew from Germany, where he's going to school, to visit friends in Joplin. Next on the itinerary was to visit more friends in Maryland before flying back to Germany in January.

KOAM7/FOX 14 reached out to him to see where he was earlier this month (March 2018). He replied that he flew back to Germany and is trying to settle in. Olakunle says Greyhound still has not found his luggage.  He says he's still in communications with the company. 

Olakunle says he plans to reach the Springfield, MO Police Department again to see if they have found any missing bag with his names on it yet.

We reached out to Greyhound when we first did this story. You can find their statement and original story here.

