SoKan Cruisers Cruise Night - April 28

SoKan Cruisers Cruise night

Saturday, April 28, 2018

6:00 pm

T&E automotive

2130 Corning

Parsons, KS

SoKan Cruisers First cruise night of 2018-April 28. 6:00 pm at T&E Auto 2130 Corning Parsons Kansas. Food and drink will be provided at $5 per person. We will also have a 50/50 pot available. All proceeds from the cruise evening will be donated to Parsons High School Honor Flight. Public is always welcome to any and all of SoKan Cruisers events.

