SoKan Cruisers Cruise Night - April 28

SoKan Cruisers Cruise night
Saturday, April 28, 2018
6:00 pm
T&E automotive
2130 Corning
Parsons, KS
SoKan Cruisers First cruise night of 2018-April 28. 6:00 pm at T&E Auto 2130 Corning Parsons Kansas. Food and drink will be provided at $5 per person. We will also have a 50/50 pot available. All proceeds from the cruise evening will be donated to Parsons High School Honor Flight. Public is always welcome to any and all of SoKan Cruisers events.
"I've been in Allen County since 1994. Never have I run across this before," says Murphy.More >>
"I've been in Allen County since 1994. Never have I run across this before," says Murphy.More >>
Two thousand high school FFA students go to college. They come from eighty-two high schools and took part in the 49th Aggie Day on the campus of Crowder College.More >>
Two thousand high school FFA students go to college. They come from eighty-two high schools and took part in the 49th Aggie Day on the campus of Crowder College.More >>
The Joplin Fire Department fights an early morning fire in Joplin. Fire crews were initially called to a grass fire around 6:30 this morning (March 22), but upgraded it to a structure fire. The owner of the building at 1201 Byers Avenue, Bob Wiggins, says there's manufacturing equipment inside along with a big boat and several antique cars, including two corvettes. He says it isn't insured. JFD Battalion Chief Gary Nolan says firefighters faced several challenge...More >>
The Joplin Fire Department fights an early morning fire in Joplin. Fire crews were initially called to a grass fire around 6:30 this morning (March 22), but upgraded it to a structure fire. The owner of the building at 1201 Byers Avenue, Bob Wiggins, says there's manufacturing equipment inside along with a big boat and several antique cars, including two corvettes. He says it isn't insured. JFD Battalion Chief Gary Nolan says firefighters faced several challenge...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>