Sperry-Galligar Audubon Program - March 29

SUBJECT: Sperry-Galligar Audubon Program:
"Habitat Associations of the Broad-headed Skink in Kansas"Zack Cordes, Biologist, Ecological Services, Kansas Dept. Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, will talk about his two year study of the Broad-headed Skink at the Sperry-Galligar Audubon meeting, Thursday, March 29, 2018,
7:00 P.M., Room 102, PSU's Yates Hall, 1702 S. Joplin St., Pittsburg, KS. This is a threatened species in Kansas and little is known of the habitat requirements for this lizard. Zack will discuss a project to assess the species' distribution and ecology with the main objective of developing a recovery plan for the Broad-headed Skink. Free and open to the public.
Sperry-Galligar Audubon Home Page http://sperry-galligar.com/
