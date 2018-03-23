Quantcast

Topeka "Tobacco 21" Ordinance Turned Down by Judge

Updated:
Topeka, KS -

. (AP) - A judge is barring Topeka's city government from enforcing an ordinance banning the sale of tobacco products to anyone younger than 21.
    
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Shawnee County District Judge Franklin Theis issued the permanent injunction Thursday.
    
The law increasing the minimum age to buy tobacco products was slated to take effect in January. But a business, Vape Bar and Puffs 'n' Stuff, sued, arguing that state lawmakers should be the ultimate authority on such laws. Theis agreed, concluding that the ordinance goes beyond the authority granted to municipalities by the Kansas Constitution.
    
Topeka spokeswoman Molly Hadfield says the city is reviewing the decision.
    
More than a dozen other cities in Kansas have passed so-called "Tobacco 21" ordinances. Several state legislatures also have passed laws.

