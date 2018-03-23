O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Announces State Senate Run

O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Runs for State Senate

Rob O'Brian has served Joplin for nearly 25 years. This morning (March 23), he announced his candidacy for the State Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard.

O'Brian will no longer serve as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, but will remain with the Chamber as a consultant through the end of the year. The Chamber would not go into details of his nine month contract as a consultant, such as pay, saying it is a private matter.

According to Clive Veri with the Chamber Board, a formal search committee will be selected Monday. The committee will begin meeting with business leaders and members of the Chamber to determine what qualifications are needed for the new Chamber President. The Chamber hopes to name a new President sometime this summer after a nationwide search.

The race for the District 32 State Senate seat now includes O'Brian (R), Representative Bill White (R) who's term-limited in his current seat, and Green Party candidate Conon Gillis.