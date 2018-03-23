Quantcast

KS Opportunity Zones - KOAM TV 7

KS Opportunity Zones

Updated:

Governor Colyer, Commerce Department Announce Communities to be Designated as Opportunity Zones


TOPEKA – Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer, M.D. and officials from state government agencies have completed a review of Letters of Interest submitted from communities across the state to be considered for designation as Opportunity Zones.

Opportunity Zones are a new economic development tool enacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 designed to encourage long-term investments in low-income urban and rural communities. Based upon the number of low-income communities identified by the Federal Census, the Governor may nominate up to 74 census tracts in Kansas for designation as Opportunity Zones.

In February, the Kansas Department of Commerce announced it would begin accepting Letters of Interest from communities to have their eligible low-income census tracts designated as Opportunity Zones. Following the review of submissions, the Governor has determined that each community who submitted an eligible census tract will be nominated for at least one Opportunity Zone designation. The communities with census tracts to be included in Governor Colyer's nominations for designation as Opportunity Zones include:



Due to overwhelming interest in the program, Governor Colyer will utilize the available 30-day extension from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to work with local leaders to finalize the specific census tracts designated within each community.

About Opportunity Zones
Opportunity Zones will provide tax incentives for investors who re-invest their unrealized capital gains into Opportunity Funds that are dedicated to investing in the Opportunity Zones designated by Governor Colyer. This program provides a tax incentive for investors to re-invest their unrealized capital gains into Opportunity Funds that are dedicated to investing in economically distressed areas designated as Opportunity Zones by the Governor. The program provides deferral and reduction of capital gains taxes when the gain is invested in a Qualified Opportunity Fund and maintained for at least five years. Additional tax incentives are available for investments held for periods of seven and 10 years.
Additional information about the Opportunity Zone program may be found at http://kansascommerce.gov/opportunityzones.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Crawford County's "Opportunity Zones" Could Be Opportunities for Arma Residents

    Crawford County's "Opportunity Zones" Could Be Opportunities for Arma Residents

    Friday, March 23 2018 6:19 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:19:36 GMT
    "I think it would be great because then we don't have to go that far away. Especially if we run out of something pretty immediate like tomatoes and onions, Something that a 20 minute drive and then back 40 minutes..it's not really worth it" There  isn't a grocery store to get ingredients from in a hurry, since there are no grocery stores in Arma, the home of Faith's family restaurant, Hot Rods Grill.  But that could soon change since Arma is now an "opportuni...More >>
    "I think it would be great because then we don't have to go that far away. Especially if we run out of something pretty immediate like tomatoes and onions, Something that a 20 minute drive and then back 40 minutes..it's not really worth it" There  isn't a grocery store to get ingredients from in a hurry, since there are no grocery stores in Arma, the home of Faith's family restaurant, Hot Rods Grill.  But that could soon change since Arma is now an "opportuni...More >>

  • O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Announces State Senate Run

    O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Announces State Senate Run

    Friday, March 23 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:25:53 GMT

    O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Runs for State Senate Rob O'Brian has served Joplin for nearly 25 years. This morning (March 23), he announced his candidacy for the State Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard. O'Brian will no longer serve as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, but will remain with the Chamber as a consultant through the end of the year. The Chamber would not go into details of his nine month contract a...

    More >>

    O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Runs for State Senate Rob O'Brian has served Joplin for nearly 25 years. This morning (March 23), he announced his candidacy for the State Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard. O'Brian will no longer serve as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, but will remain with the Chamber as a consultant through the end of the year. The Chamber would not go into details of his nine month contract a...

    More >>

  • Update on Man Who Was Stuck in Joplin After Greyhound Bus Incident

    Update on Man Who Was Stuck in Joplin After Greyhound Bus Incident

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:33 AM EDT2018-03-23 15:33:06 GMT
    Update to a story we aired on February 20th, 2018. Alabi Olakunle was stuck in Joplin, he says, because the Greyhound bus service lost part of his luggage. He says that visa, along with other important documents like his childhood education papers and birth certificate, are in a piece of luggage Greyhound can't find. Late last year (2017), he flew from Germany, where he's going to school, to visit friends in Joplin. Next on the itinerary was to visit more friends in Maryland before...More >>
    Update to a story we aired on February 20th, 2018. Alabi Olakunle was stuck in Joplin, he says, because the Greyhound bus service lost part of his luggage. He says that visa, along with other important documents like his childhood education papers and birth certificate, are in a piece of luggage Greyhound can't find. Late last year (2017), he flew from Germany, where he's going to school, to visit friends in Joplin. Next on the itinerary was to visit more friends in Maryland before...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.