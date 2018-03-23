Quantcast

Joplin Area Appreciation Days @ Titanic Museum - March 26 - April 3

Joplin/Newton & Jasper Counties

AREA APPRECIATION DAYS

at Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson

March 26 – April 3, 2018

Adults $11/ Children $10

Branson, MO – The Titanic Museum Attraction will set aside special Thank You Area Appreciation Days for everybody living in neighboring Joplin/ Newton and Jasper Counties from March 26 – April 3, 2018 announces museum co-owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn.

"During these days of uncertainty and change, it’s important to know that we’re part of a community that remains supportive, stable and hopeful. In recognition of this and with deep appreciation we invite our Joplin/Newton & Jasper counties to come and let us thank you in person."

Among the Titanic Museum’s many attractions, two, new world exhibits will be on exclusive display during Joplin Area Appreciation Days.

  • The Amazing Women on Titanic in 1912. They were ambitious, smart and strong, breaking glass ceilings and challenging Victorian sensibilities in their climb to the top. Each has a fascinating story to tell and Titanic’s performing artists and ship’s crew will bring them to life.
  • Lucy, Lady Duff-Gordon, the most famous fashion designer in the world was one of the Amazing Women on board Titanic. Now, for the first time in the USA, the Titanic Museum Attraction has secured exclusive rights to display a collection of her fantasy-fashion, works of art. A Lucile gown by Lucy, Lady Duff-Gordon signaled, wealth, taste and social position.

"We look forward to introducing our friends to these Amazing Women and to treating them to a display of the actual gowns that graced the Titanic Age," exclaims co-owner Mary Kellogg.

Adults $11 and Children $10.00. Limited time. Reservations Required.

ID of required at box office.

The Titanic Museum Attractions in Branson, MO and Pigeon Forge, TN open daily at 9a.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made on line at www.titanicpigeonforge.com or by phone at 800-381-7670

Titanic Museum Attraction: Cedar Bay Entertainment, LLC owns and operates the Titanic Museum Attractions in Branson, MO and Pigeon Forge, TN. A privately owned and operated entertainment and development company, Cedar Bay is headquartered in Branson, MO, the site of its first Titanic Museum Attraction

    "I think it would be great because then we don't have to go that far away. Especially if we run out of something pretty immediate like tomatoes and onions, Something that a 20 minute drive and then back 40 minutes..it's not really worth it" There  isn't a grocery store to get ingredients from in a hurry, since there are no grocery stores in Arma, the home of Faith's family restaurant, Hot Rods Grill.  But that could soon change since Arma is now an "opportunity zone."
    O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Runs for State Senate Rob O'Brian has served Joplin for nearly 25 years. This morning (March 23), he announced his candidacy for the State Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard. O'Brian will no longer serve as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, but will remain with the Chamber as a consultant through the end of the year.

    Update to a story we aired on February 20th, 2018. Alabi Olakunle was stuck in Joplin, he says, because the Greyhound bus service lost part of his luggage. He says that visa, along with other important documents like his childhood education papers and birth certificate, are in a piece of luggage Greyhound can't find. Late last year (2017), he flew from Germany, where he's going to school, to visit friends in Joplin. Next on the itinerary was to visit more friends in Maryland.
    EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30

    Easter Bunny Springs into Northpark Holiday Photos & Fun Await! Joplin, MO (March 7, 2018) – Flowers and spring showers are in the air, and that means the Easter Bunny is making his way down the bunny trail! Starting Saturday, March 17th, kids and adults of all ages will find the Easter Bunny hoppily nestled in his garden at Northpark, ready for pictures and seasonal fun. Kicking off the visit is Northpark's first ever Easter Bunny Cares. On Saturday, March 17th from 8am
    March 1: New Session of AM Zumba Class Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:45 am – 6:30 am, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: $12.00 per month. Contact City of Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department: (620) 231-8310, www.pittks.org. March 1: New Session of Toddler Time Begins, Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Cost: FREE! This is an open gym environment for toddlers aged newborn to four years.
