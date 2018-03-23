Joplin Area Appreciation Days @ Titanic Museum - March 26 - April 3

Joplin/Newton & Jasper Counties

AREA APPRECIATION DAYS

at Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson

March 26 – April 3, 2018

Adults $11/ Children $10

Branson, MO – The Titanic Museum Attraction will set aside special Thank You Area Appreciation Days for everybody living in neighboring Joplin/ Newton and Jasper Counties from March 26 – April 3, 2018 announces museum co-owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn.

"During these days of uncertainty and change, it’s important to know that we’re part of a community that remains supportive, stable and hopeful. In recognition of this and with deep appreciation we invite our Joplin/Newton & Jasper counties to come and let us thank you in person."

Among the Titanic Museum’s many attractions, two, new world exhibits will be on exclusive display during Joplin Area Appreciation Days.

The Amazing Women on Titanic in 1912. They were ambitious, smart and strong, breaking glass ceilings and challenging Victorian sensibilities in their climb to the top. Each has a fascinating story to tell and Titanic’s performing artists and ship’s crew will bring them to life.

Lucy, Lady Duff-Gordon, the most famous fashion designer in the world was one of the Amazing Women on board Titanic. Now, for the first time in the USA, the Titanic Museum Attraction has secured exclusive rights to display a collection of her fantasy-fashion, works of art. A Lucile gown by Lucy, Lady Duff-Gordon signaled, wealth, taste and social position.

"We look forward to introducing our friends to these Amazing Women and to treating them to a display of the actual gowns that graced the Titanic Age," exclaims co-owner Mary Kellogg.

Adults $11 and Children $10.00. Limited time. Reservations Required.

ID of required at box office.

The Titanic Museum Attractions in Branson, MO and Pigeon Forge, TN open daily at 9a.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made on line at www.titanicpigeonforge.com or by phone at 800-381-7670

* * *

Titanic Museum Attraction: Cedar Bay Entertainment, LLC owns and operates the Titanic Museum Attractions in Branson, MO and Pigeon Forge, TN. A privately owned and operated entertainment and development company, Cedar Bay is headquartered in Branson, MO, the site of its first Titanic Museum Attraction