Joplin Area Appreciation Days @ Titanic Museum - March 26 - April 3

Joplin/Newton & Jasper Counties
AREA APPRECIATION DAYS
at Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson
March 26 – April 3, 2018
Adults $11/ Children $10
Branson, MO – The Titanic Museum Attraction will set aside special Thank You Area Appreciation Days for everybody living in neighboring Joplin/ Newton and Jasper Counties from March 26 – April 3, 2018 announces museum co-owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn.
"During these days of uncertainty and change, it’s important to know that we’re part of a community that remains supportive, stable and hopeful. In recognition of this and with deep appreciation we invite our Joplin/Newton & Jasper counties to come and let us thank you in person."
Among the Titanic Museum’s many attractions, two, new world exhibits will be on exclusive display during Joplin Area Appreciation Days.
"We look forward to introducing our friends to these Amazing Women and to treating them to a display of the actual gowns that graced the Titanic Age," exclaims co-owner Mary Kellogg.
Adults $11 and Children $10.00. Limited time. Reservations Required.
ID of required at box office.
The Titanic Museum Attractions in Branson, MO and Pigeon Forge, TN open daily at 9a.m. Reservations are recommended and can be made on line at www.titanicpigeonforge.com or by phone at 800-381-7670
* * *
Titanic Museum Attraction: Cedar Bay Entertainment, LLC owns and operates the Titanic Museum Attractions in Branson, MO and Pigeon Forge, TN. A privately owned and operated entertainment and development company, Cedar Bay is headquartered in Branson, MO, the site of its first Titanic Museum Attraction
O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Runs for State Senate Rob O'Brian has served Joplin for nearly 25 years. This morning (March 23), he announced his candidacy for the State Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard. O'Brian will no longer serve as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, but will remain with the Chamber as a consultant through the end of the year. The Chamber would not go into details of his nine month contract a...More >>
O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Runs for State Senate Rob O'Brian has served Joplin for nearly 25 years. This morning (March 23), he announced his candidacy for the State Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard. O'Brian will no longer serve as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, but will remain with the Chamber as a consultant through the end of the year. The Chamber would not go into details of his nine month contract a...More >>
"I've been in Allen County since 1994. Never have I run across this before," says Murphy.More >>
"I've been in Allen County since 1994. Never have I run across this before," says Murphy.More >>
Two thousand high school FFA students go to college. They come from eighty-two high schools and took part in the 49th Aggie Day on the campus of Crowder College.More >>
Two thousand high school FFA students go to college. They come from eighty-two high schools and took part in the 49th Aggie Day on the campus of Crowder College.More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>