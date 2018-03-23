Winston Churchill Impersonator Comes to PSU - March 30

Nationally-recognized Winston Churchill impersonator coming to campus

Randy Otto was a theatre student at the University of Wisconsin when he enrolled in a course that would change his life path and help keep the life of a once legendary statesman from gathering dust.

The course was British History, and the instructor, Maxwell Schoenfeld, was a walking, talking Winston Churchill encyclopedia.

These days, Otto is the walking, talking Churchill encyclopedia. But he takes it a step further: He brings Churchill to life on stage, from stories to mannerisms, and will do so in Pittsburg at 7:30 on Friday, March 30.

His performance entitled "Churchill: The Blitz," will be held in the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

He'll also do a special performance for area high schools at the Bicknell on Thursday, March 29, and is working out details to have lunch — as Churchill, of course — with students in PSU's Gibson Dining Hall on Friday.

Otto said he finds Churchill just as relatable today as the leader was decades ago.

"I admire him for the way he carried himself through adversity," he said. "He was brilliant and controversial. He was a leader with his pen. And talk about the concept of fake news — so much fake news was put out against him in the 1930s as he was trying to convince people that the Nazi menace was real."

"He almost singlehandedly helped people become aware — got Britain to the state of readiness for the war," Otto said. Churchill also was an accomplished painter, having created more than 550 oil paintings in his lifetime.

"He could have been one of the greatest painters of 20th Century had he pursued it as a career," Otto said.

Otto credits Schoenfeld for his love of Churchill and inspiring his impersonation of him.

"Dr. Schoenfeld would launch into stories, and he was hilarious and completely relatable. He brought Churchill into everything," Otto said, who decided to mimic Schoenfeld himself in the hallway one day.

"I was killing it one day in front of a large group of students – they were laughing uproariously – when suddenly they stopped," Otto said. "Dr. Schoenfeld was standing behind me, listening."

The students took off, and Otto turned to face the wrath.

"He said, 'Mr. Otto, you might have something there. Step into my office'," Otto recalled.

He advised Otto — who bears a striking physical resemblance to Churchill — that he should seriously pursue impersonating the historic leader.

After a career that included performing in theatre and working for years as a financial advisor, Otto finally took the leap. He looked to Hal Holbrook, a stage actor who received critical acclaim for his one-man stage show as Mark Twain — evening meeting him after a show to seek advice.

That advice? Tell stories.

It worked, and Otto now routinely performs for sold-out audiences and standing ovations from coast to coast. He is the official Winston Churchill for the National Churchill Museum on the campus of Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, and he developed a relationship with the Churchill Project at Hillsdale College.

And, he recently was invited to attend a private screening of "Darkest Hour," where he met on-screen Churchill actor Gary Oldham and was introduced as the "second-best Churchill in the world."

He's even delved into corporate audiences, for which he developed "Winston Churchill, CEO," a workshop that focuses on the eight principals of leadership identified through research as the touchstones for how Churchill won the war as well as carried himself in life.

Otto encourages all of his future audiences to come prepared with "the best questions they can come up with," he said.

He also always gives credit where credit is due: to his wife.

"Can you imagine waking up next to Winston Churchill every morning?" he laughed. "She's put up with a great deal – and has actually embraced what I'm doing. She sees it for what it is: to bring to life a passion I have."

Otto's Pittsburg performance will be an interactive, one-man play depicting Churchill on the roof of the Cabinet War Rooms waiting for that night's bombing in what the British call the Blitz. It includes multimedia and a Q&A with Churchill.

Tickets are $19 to $25 and are discounted for PSU faculty, staff, and students. They may be purchased in advance through the PSU Ticket Office in the Weede Physical Education Building, by calling 620-235-4796, online at www.pittstate.edu/office/tickets , or at the door the night of the show.

