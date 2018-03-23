Kids Make Art Out Of Recyclables

Some Joplin kids turned trash into treasure today. The Spiva Art Center held its Superhero Adventures Art Camp. Kids between the ages of 8 and 14 made superhero themed artwork out of recycled objects. The art center director, Sarah Clements, says the camp lets kids express themselves creatively and have a little bit of fun too.

She says, "We want a place for kids to be able to come well you know while they are off of school their parents are working we want to give them a place so they can come and hang out and have fun and have some fun with art."

All the materials used in the art camp were donated or recycled.