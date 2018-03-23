Safehouse Crisis Center Chili Feed - May 6

Creating Legacies Inc. is hosting a chili feed on May 6th at the American Legion in Pittsburg, KS to help raise supplies and money for the Safehouse Crisis Center. It's from 11:30 to 3:00 p.m.
The Safehouse is a local charity whose mission/goal is to aid in the reduction of the incidence of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. Agency services include crisis intervention, emergency shelter, victim advocacy, public education and community awareness, statistical analysis and involvement in legislative reform.
The Safehouse is in need of many daily items and clothing for their guests. You can donate these items at Creating Legacies Inc. P.O. Box 255 Pittsburg, KS.
The Pittsburg office number at the Safehouse is 620-231-8692 if you have any questions about other things they may need.
Organizers are also looking for donations for the raffle or money to support the cause. You can send donations to Creating Legacies Inc. or call Bella Harris at 620-687-5023, Buster Hoy at 620-404-9669.
O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Runs for State Senate Rob O'Brian has served Joplin for nearly 25 years. This morning (March 23), he announced his candidacy for the State Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard. O'Brian will no longer serve as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, but will remain with the Chamber as a consultant through the end of the year. The Chamber would not go into details of his nine month contract a...More >>
O'Brian Steps Down as Joplin Chamber President, Runs for State Senate Rob O'Brian has served Joplin for nearly 25 years. This morning (March 23), he announced his candidacy for the State Senate District 32 seat being vacated because of term-limits by Ron Richard. O'Brian will no longer serve as the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce President, but will remain with the Chamber as a consultant through the end of the year. The Chamber would not go into details of his nine month contract a...More >>
"I've been in Allen County since 1994. Never have I run across this before," says Murphy.More >>
"I've been in Allen County since 1994. Never have I run across this before," says Murphy.More >>
Two thousand high school FFA students go to college. They come from eighty-two high schools and took part in the 49th Aggie Day on the campus of Crowder College.More >>
Two thousand high school FFA students go to college. They come from eighty-two high schools and took part in the 49th Aggie Day on the campus of Crowder College.More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>
EASTER EVENTS IN THE FOUR STATES Easter Bunny Comes to Northpark Mall - March 17-31 Joplin 2018 Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 (Register March 22) Pittsburg 9th Annual Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Pineville Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 Make & Learn: Faux Sugar Eggs - March 24 Christ's Community UMC Easter Egg Hunt - March 24 The Cross of Christ, Easter Celebration of Praise - March 25 Storytime, Easter Egg Hunt - March 29 Big Brutus Easter Egg Hunt - March 30 ...More >>