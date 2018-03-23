Safehouse Crisis Center Chili Feed - May 6

Creating Legacies Inc. is hosting a chili feed on May 6th at the American Legion in Pittsburg, KS to help raise supplies and money for the Safehouse Crisis Center. It's from 11:30 to 3:00 p.m.

The Safehouse is a local charity whose mission/goal is to aid in the reduction of the incidence of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. Agency services include crisis intervention, emergency shelter, victim advocacy, public education and community awareness, statistical analysis and involvement in legislative reform.

The Safehouse is in need of many daily items and clothing for their guests. You can donate these items at Creating Legacies Inc. P.O. Box 255 Pittsburg, KS.

The Pittsburg office number at the Safehouse is 620-231-8692 if you have any questions about other things they may need.

Organizers are also looking for donations for the raffle or money to support the cause. You can send donations to Creating Legacies Inc. or call Bella Harris at 620-687-5023, Buster Hoy at 620-404-9669.