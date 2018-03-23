Quantcast

Former MLB Star Files for Bankruptcy Protection

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jack Clark, who hit 340 home runs over an 18-year major league career, has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Clark's attorney, Al Watkins, said Friday that Clark and his wife, Angie, claimed in a federal court filing this month that they owe more than $550,000 and have a combined annual income of about $120,000.

It marks the second bankruptcy for Clark, who is 62 and lives in suburban St. Louis. He also filed in 1992.

Clark played with the San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox. His two-out, ninth-inning home run in Game 6 of the 1985 National League Championship against the Los Angeles Dodgers put the Cardinals into the World Series.

Clark was a four-time All-Star team selection.

