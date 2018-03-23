Quantcast

Census: Large Oklahoma Counties Grow, Small Counties Shrink

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
From Associated Press -

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Recent data numbers show Oklahoma's large counties are growing in population while smaller counties are losing residents.

The U.S. Census Bureau figures released Thursday show Oklahoma City has continued its growing streak, gaining more than 11,200 people between mid-2016 and mid-2017.

The Tulsa area also grew last year by more than 3,200 people. Oklahoma's other two metropolitan areas saw little change, with Lawton's population remaining relatively stagnant and Enid losing about 800 people.

The figures show nine of the state's 15 micropolitan areas also lost residents last year. Micropolitan areas have populations of at least 10,000 but fewer than 50,000.

Oklahoma broke a national trend by losing population in most of its counties. Census Bureau Demographer Molly Cromwell says most counties nationwide saw a 57 percent increase in population in 2017.

